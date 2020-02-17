Police CCTV appeal after Arsenal fan assaulted on train between Burnley and Preston

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on a train between Burnley and Preston railway stations.

The incident happened at 6-05pm on Sunday, February 2nd, following the Clarets match with Arsenal at Turf Moor.

The suspect is reported to have asked if the victim was an Arsenal fan. When the victim responded yes, he was punched in the face. The victim suffered a bloody lip.

The suspect left the train at Preston.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference 480 of 03/02/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 40 50 40.