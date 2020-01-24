Police CCTV appeal after Colne TK Maxx shoplifting spree

Police want to speak to a woman in connection with a number of thefts at TK Maxx in Colne.

The incidents occurred during November and December and officers believe the person in the photo could help with enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We appreciate that they are not the best of quality but she does have quite striking maroon coloured hair.

“Of course she may have changed this, but it was this colour prior to Christmas.”

Anybody with information should contact police via email at 7530@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or on 07866 977520.