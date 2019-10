Officers would like to speak to two men caught on CCTV in connection with a burglary at a house in Simonstone.

The property in Whalley Road was at around 5pm on Thursday, October 17th. Cash and jewellery were taken.

Police would like to speak to these men

A police spokesman said: "We believe the people in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.

"If you know who they are please e-mail 5155@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

Police can also be contacted on 101 or through Crimestoppers, anonynmusly, on 0800 555 111.