Police CCTV appeal after serious assault in Burnley takeaway
Police have released a CCTV appeal following a serious assault in a Burnley takeaway.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:52 pm
Officers would like to speak with the two people pictured as part of enquiries into the incident which took place in Sumbul’s Kebab House, St James Street, on Saturday around 1-45am.
Anybody who recognises either of these people can contact police on 101, quoting log 0852 of the 17th October, or email [email protected]
Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.