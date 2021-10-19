Police CCTV appeal after serious assault in Burnley takeaway

Police have released a CCTV appeal following a serious assault in a Burnley takeaway.

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 7:52 pm
Do you recognise this pair?

Officers would like to speak with the two people pictured as part of enquiries into the incident which took place in Sumbul’s Kebab House, St James Street, on Saturday around 1-45am.

Anybody who recognises either of these people can contact police on 101, quoting log 0852 of the 17th October, or email [email protected]

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.