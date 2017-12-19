Police charge Burnley man with hammer attack

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a hammer attack on an elderly man in his home.

Joseph Ormonde (31) of Mitchell Street, Burnley will appear at Preston Crown Court this morning (Tuesday) accused of the offence.

At around 6pm to 6-15pm on Friday, December 1st, a 73-year-old man answered the door to his home on Rossetti Avenue and was assaulted with a hammer, suffering a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Det. Chief Insp Geoff Hurst, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is on-going and they will continue to see extra police patrols in the area.

“Incidents of this type are rare and if anyone has any concerns they can approach a local officer who will be happy to help.”