Police Commissioner announces £200k towards reducing reoffending - one year on from fund launch

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced a further £200k is set to be given to reduce reoffending across the county, almost one year on from launching his dedicated fund which has seen over £250k provided to 17 projects so far.

Charities, organisations and partners will again be able to bid for projects that work with offenders in their areas and help integrate them back into the community.

Applications for grants of up to £25k will be reviewed by representatives from the four local Reducing Reoffending Boards, covering the north, south, east and west of the county, ensuring that projects address local concerns and tackle the issues that most matter to people.

Members of the local boards include Lancashire Constabulary, local authorities and the regional Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC).

Last year, the Commissioner also appointed a new Independent Chair to ensure consistency across each local board, working towards the Commissioner's priorities.

He said: "I'm delighted to reopen my Reducing Reoffending Fund and over the past year have been really impressed with the quality of applications,the projects which have been making a real difference up and down the county, and the enthusiasm that we have seen to continue this work going forward.

"Policing alone cannot prevent people reoffending and that is why I continue to support initiatives that break the cycle offenders all too often find themselves trapped in, moving them away from a life of crime.

"I have seen first-hand the difference these projects make in our neighbourhoods and in the lives of the people who live there. Tackling crime and reoffending is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and by working with partners to support the delivery of these projects we are delivering value for money, whilst helping people turn their lives around."

The fund will close to new applications 5pm, Monday, July 8.

For more information and to apply, visit the Commissioner's website or contact 01772 533587.