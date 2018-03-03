Police concerned for missing man

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Burnley.

Frank Newsome (64 ), now lives in Paisley, Scotland, and was last seen at 1pm this afternoon.

He is described as white, 5 ft 8 in height, of slim build, and has white hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark coloured jeans and walking boots. He wears glasses but not all the time.

Officers believe he may have returned to Burnley and are currently checking CCTV and carrying out searches for him locally, at Glasgow Airport and transport hubs in Paisley and Glasgow City Centre.

Sergeant Gail Fitzpatrick, Paisley Police Station, said: “Mr Newsome took unwell whilst on a flight from Tenerife to Glasgow earlier this week and, as a result of him having a number of health issues, he was taken to hospital for treatment. We know that he has some of his required daily medication with him but not enough to be away for any length of time.



“Whilst we cannot confirm this at the moment, there is a possibility that he may try to travel to Spain, equally though, he may try to return to Burnley where he lives.

“With that in mind I would appeal to taxi, bus or train drivers to think back to earlier this afternoon to see if they recognise him.

“I would also ask members of the public to advise police if they have seen him or know where he is.

“Anyone with information can contact Paisley Police Station via 101. Please quote incident number 2097 of 03/03/18 when calling.

“We would also ask Mr Newsome himself to get in touch as soon as possible.”