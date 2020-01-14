Police crackdown on Pendle off-licences over 'illegal activity'

A trio of off-licences in Pendle have had their licences reviewed after concerns were raised by members of the public.

Yesterday officers from both the Colne and Nelson Neighbourhood Policing Teams attended a licensing review for a number or licensed premises across Pendle.

The premises were taken to a review after the public raised concerns to police about anti-social behaviour and illegal activity associated with three premises across the borough.

The review committee acknowledged the evidence police and Pendle Council provided and saw fit to implement the below measures:

• Premier Store, Leeds Road, Nelson - Licence revoked

• Premier Store, Knotts Lane, Colne - Licence revoked

• Headline Convenience Store, North Valley Road, Colne - DPS removed and additional licence conditions attached.

A police spokesman said: "This sends a really strong message to those that are engaging in criminality and hiding under the disguise of legitimate businesses that you, our community has had enough of them and want them targeting."