Police dog Pirate took the lead in drugs swoop in Padiham

A 19-year-old male was arrested for drug offences and will be interviewed by the team in due course.

Police have asked the public to carry on reporting information to them as they continue to tackle drug dealing in the community.

You can either call 101, report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111 or email the team at: [email protected]

Police dog Pirate assisted officers in the arrest of a 19-year-old male in Padiham this afternoon