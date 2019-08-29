Police granted more time to question Lindsay Birbeck murder suspect

Police have been granted extra time to question a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Burnley teaching assistant.

Officers arrested the teenager on Tuesday evening who has remained in custody for questioning.

Lancashire Constabulary has now been granted more time to question the suspect.

Police are able to hold a person for up to 96 hours if they are suspected of a serious crime.

The body of Lindsay (47) was discovered in Accrington Cemetery at the weekend. She had been reported missing on August 12th.