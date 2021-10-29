Police hit out over sickening TikTok craze after 90-year-old Pendle woman's door is 'booted in'
Police have issued a stark warning about a dangerous new TikTok trend where youths are filming themselves as they smash in people's front doors and then scarper.
The warning follows an incident yesterday evening (Thursday) after a 90-year-old Barrowford woman was left "absolutely frightened" after her door was 'booted in' by a group of mindless youths.
Police are urging parents to keep an eye on their children and check what they are uploading to social media.
A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "It has come to our attention that there is a new trend going around on TikTok involving youths kicking doors to the sound of a tune.
"I think a lot of people can say that at some point in their childhood they played 'knock a door run', however, this is on a whole different level where youths are booting doors with so much force that it's causing significant damage whilst videoing themselves doing it.
"Earlier tonight we attended a 90-year-old vulnerable lady's house, living by herself in Barrowford. She has had her door booted so hard it's caused a big crack, this has absolutely frightened her.
"Please keep a check on your children, check what sort of content they are uploading onto platforms such as TikTok and snapchat etc."