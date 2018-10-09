Police hunt Burnley teenager after woman assaulted

Police want to speak to this teenager in connection with an assault in Burnley

Liam Sykes (19), from Burnley, is wanted after a 19-year-old woman was punched in Kime Street on August 12th.

He is described as white, 6ft. 1in. tall, of medium build with short fair hair and blue eyes.

Sykes has links to the Burnley and Padiham areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Sykes is wanted by police after a woman was punched in Burnley earlier this year.

“We would urge anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting EF1812464.