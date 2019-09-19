Police hunting convicted child sex offender from Brierfield

Police are searching for a Brierfield man who has breached his sex offender notification requirements.

Hassan Ali (26) of Brierfield, was convicted at Bolton Crown Court in March 2015 of sexual activity with a child.

DC Madeleine Barrientos, of the East Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders team, said: “I would appeal to anyone who knows where Ali is or who has any information to contact us. I would also urge Ali himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Ali has links to Manchester, Luton, Bradford and the Nelson, Brierfield, Burnley and Colne areas of Lancashire.

Anyone with information should contact police at the Sex Offenders Management Unit at Eastern Division – email MOSOVOEAST@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Tel No. 01254 353850. In an emergency, always call 999.