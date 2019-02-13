Police hunting for sex offender with links to Burnley

Police are appealing for information concerning a wanted man who has breached his sex offender notification requirements.

Mohammed Emdad Ali (30), from Blackburn, was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital yesterday.

Ali is described as Asian, 5ft. 11in. tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, grey zip-up jumper and dark jeans when he was last seen.

He was convicted of sexual touching in 2012 and has links to Chorley and Burnley.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

Insp. Dave Clark, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ali is wanted by police after breaching the terms of his sex offender prevention order.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead contact police.

“Furthermore I would encourage him, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and contact officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.