Police hunting man after Pendle woman suffers several broken fingers

Police want to speak to a man in connection to an assault in Nelson.

Officers are keen to speak to Michael Hickson (35) in connection with a wounding at an address on Claremont Terrace, Nelson, on February 23rd, when a woman suffered several broken fingers.

Michael Hickson

Hickson from Preston is described as white, around 5ft 9in. tall, of medium build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has Chinese characters tattooed on the left side of his neck and his surname on his right forearm.

He has links to Preston, Nelson and Longridge.

PC Ben Wignall, of Burnley Police, said: “We want to trace Hickson and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to email 8492@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring 101, quoting log number 1377 of February 23rd. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111