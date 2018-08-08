Police hunting man after teenager is sexually assaulted

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted last month.

The frightening incident happened at around 5pm on Monday July 16th.

Police want to speak to this man

The girl was approached by a man who is believed to have engaged in conversation with her as she walked along Brunswick Street. She was followed onto Vaughan Street where she reports being touched inappropriately.

DC Sarah Wilkinson of Burnley CID, said: “We believe the pictured male could assist with our enquiries and would like to speak to him. If you recognise him, or have any information, let us know by emailing 3517@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, or calling 101, quoting crime reference EG1806489.”

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.