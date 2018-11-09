Police hunting man who failed to appear at Burnley court

Police are appealing for help tracing a man who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Gintaras Vitkauskas (25) from Nelson, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 19th accused of theft from a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is also wanted after failing to attend Burnley Magistrates’ Court on April 4th in relation to an allegation of driving whilst disqualified.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to trace him.

Vitkauskas is described as being 5ft 10in tall of average build. He has dark hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He has a tattoo of a lightning bolt on his left arm.

Sgt Duncan Hall said: “Vitkauskas is wanted after failing to attend court on two occasions. If you have seen him, or have any information about where he could be, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should email 153@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 91 of 13th February.