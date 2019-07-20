Police hunting two men after £6,000 in cash and jewellery stolen from home in Altham

Police are appealing for information after £6,000 in cash and jewellery was stolen from a house.

At around 9-30am on Friday two men forced their way into the property and stole in excess of £6,000 worth of cash and jewellery.

On exiting the property the men threatened neighbours with metal bars before making their escape in a black Nissan in the direction of Burnley.

The image is still shots from the property's CCTV system and police would like to speak to the two men pictured.

If anyone has any information that could lead to their identification please could you contact PC Birchall on 4626@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively ring 101 anonymously quoting log reference LC-20190719-0420.