Police 'increasing concerned' for welfare of missing 14-year-old Brierfield girl

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Sophie Hargreaves from Brierfield.

Sophie was last seen in Nelson on Tuesday evening (February 18).

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old Sophie Hargreaves.

"Sophie, from Brierfield, was last seen in Nelson on Tuesday evening (February 18)."

Sophie is described as 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Sophie Hargreaves (pictured) was last seen wearing a black coat with a fluffy hood, a white t-shirt, black leggings and white trainers. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fluffy hood, a white t-shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

Sophie has links to the Nelson and Colne areas.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference number 1531 of February 18.