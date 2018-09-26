Police investigation after woman found in distressed state

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was found in a distressed state outside a pub in Colne.

The woman, in her 30s, was found by a member of the public outside The Commercial Hotel, Skipton Road, shortly before 7-30am on Saturday September 22nd.

Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment and is now being safeguarded. Police are now trying to establish whether any offences have been committed.

DC Rachel Norris, of East CID, said: “This is a serious incident and we are working hard to try and establish what has happened and whether any offences have been committed. We are supporting the victim and working closely with her.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information which could assist come forward and speak to the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0310 of September 22nd or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.