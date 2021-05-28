Police issue warning after thefts from cars in the Ribble Valley

The advice has been issued by PCSO Courtney Johnson, of Clitheroe Police, after expensive items were stolen from vehicles in the town this week.

PCSO Johnson said: "I wanted to make you aware of some reports of thefts from motor vehicles earlier this week in and around Clitheroe. We believe that they occurred between 3 and 5 am and the targets were insecure vehicles.

"Unfortunately, expensive items have been taken and these can be easy pickings for thieves when they are left on view and cars aren't locked. Its easy to forget to grab everything from the car seat after a long day at work, but a few extra seconds of vigilance can save a lot of heartache.

Thieves targeted vehicles in Clitheroe earlier this week