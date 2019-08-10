Police launch urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old girl from Colne

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager who was last seen in Accrington.

Amy Davidson (13), from Colne, is believed to still be in the Accrington area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Amy. She is described as a white female of a slim build around 5' 2" in height. Last seen wearing a black and white top, black leggings, black Nike trainers with an orange tick and a blue bubble jacket.

"If you have any information please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1620 of 09/08/19."