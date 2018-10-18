Police officer racially abused

A dad who repeatedly racially insulted a police officer claimed it was because he hadn't taken his bi-polar pills for two days.

Luke Franks (29) had hurled the upsetting abuse in the early hours, after he was found asleep in his car following a row with his wife and was asked to provide a breath test, a court head.

Burnley magistrates were told Franks also called the officer "smelly" in the "disgraceful" outburst.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said Franks had been arrested for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He had been found in a vehicle on the car park of McDonald's on North Valley Road, Colne. Franks was asleep in the driver's seat and the engine was running. He was woken up and an officer said he smelled alcohol on his breath.

Mr Robinson said when the defendant was being booked in at the police station he racially abused the officer. The prosecutor added: "A colleague of his said he found it disgusting. He said it was unacceptable and he found it extremely uncomfortable."

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said he and his wife had fallen out, had had an argument and she told him he wasn't able to come back home.

Franks, of Knotts Lane, Colne, admitted racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress and failing to provide a specimen for analysis, on September 30th. He was fined £500, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was given 10 points.