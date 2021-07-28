Police probe into suspected arson attack at Ribble Valley business

A small container outside Love Is Churros in Shawbridge Street, Clitheroe, was set alight at around 9-45pm last night causing a considerable amount of damage.

Four fire engines from Clitheroe, Great Harwood and Hyndburn were called to the scene and firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley police said: "Thanks to our fire service attending quickly otherwise the damage could have been considerably worse."

The aftermath of the suspected arson attack in Clitheroe last night

Police would like to trace the owner of a silver vehicle that was seen parked up shortly before the fire started.

They are also keen to speak to a group of youths who were seen in the area.