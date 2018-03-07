Police pursuit student may have to retake test

A student who didn’t stop for police after they saw him almost hit a car may have to take his test again, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Zain Hussain was followed after the “near miss” on Burnley Road, Brierfield, at 6-45pm.

A “short pursuit” took place, he indicated he was going to pull over, but then set off again.

Hussain eventually stopped, but could not provide any suitable identification and was arrested by police.

The 24-year-old defendant, who is taking a Master’s Degree in management at Leeds University, may now be required by the DVLA to retake his test as he is a new driver.

Hussain, of New Hall Street, Burnley, admitted failing to stop when directed by a police constable, no insurance and driving a Ford Galaxy without due care and attention, on Wednesday, February 14th.

He told the hearing: “When I realised he was stopping me, I just stopped near a safe place.”

Hussain added: “I apologise for it. It was not intentionally, I did it out of ignorance.”

The defendant was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Hussain, who had no previous convictions, was given eight points on his licence.