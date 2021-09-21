Police release CCTV image of man in connection with Ribble Valley burglary
Ribble Valley Police has released CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to who they believe has information about a burglary.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:48 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 2:50 pm
The burglary took place on September 19th.
PCSO Hayes, of Clitheroe Police said: "Can you identify this person?
"We are appealing for help to identify him in connection with a burglary that took place on September 19th at approximately 9-30pm. We believe he may hold vital information to assist us with our enquiries.
"If you recognise this male, please e-mail either [email protected] or [email protected]"