Police renew plea after terrifying TikTok door kicking craze continues to target the elderly in East Lancashire
A sickening new TIkTok craze where idiot teenagers have taken to kicking down strangers' front doors has prompted police to renew their plea to parents.
Officers are urging parents to keep an eye on their children and make a note of what they upload to social media after an increase in incidents across Pendle and Burnley recently.
The dangerous prank involves youngsters being filmed kicking a strangers’ front door down to the sound of music. After, it’s posted to the social media site TikTok.
As reported last week, a 90-year-old Barrowford woman was left "absolutely frightened" after her door was "booted in" by a group of mindless youths.
In the most recent warning, a spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police, said: "We have had an increase in the number of calls reporting a new TikTok trend that appears to be going round, where youths are filming themselves kicking and stamping on doors to a certain tune then running off.
"This is particularly upsetting for the elderly and vulnerable who are terrified in their own homes. This is not just a bit of fun, it is frightening anti-social behaviour. Some homes are targeted more than once leaving residents feeling unsafe in their homes.
"I would ask all parents do you know where your children are and what they are doing? How would the youths feel if this happened to their parents/grandparents?"