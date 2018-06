Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing girl.

Anni Smith (12) was last seen on Friday, June 15th by friends after leaving school and hasn't returned home.

Anni is 5ft 4in. tall, large build and has shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black school blazer. She also has a small backpack with blue flowers and pink straps.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please get in touch with police quoting log 1785 of 15th June.