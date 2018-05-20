Police search rightful owner of stolen generator

Does this generator belong to you?

This is one of the items Colne and West Craven police officers have recovered among a list of suspected stolen goods following a spate of thefts from vehicles, particularly vans.

A police spokesman said: "We need your help. Let's get this generator identified. It may help to say that there is writing on the generator saying 'WHITEBIRK DEPOT'.

"We have also seized a small number of other items that we are trying to identify so watch out for more pictures. Sadly, we know there are a lot of outstanding stolen items that we are looking for. Anyone with information should e-mail: 1123@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk"