Police search rightful owner of stolen generator

Police recover stolen generator
Does this generator belong to you?

This is one of the items Colne and West Craven police officers have recovered among a list of suspected stolen goods following a spate of thefts from vehicles, particularly vans.

A police spokesman said: "We need your help. Let's get this generator identified. It may help to say that there is writing on the generator saying 'WHITEBIRK DEPOT'.

"We have also seized a small number of other items that we are trying to identify so watch out for more pictures. Sadly, we know there are a lot of outstanding stolen items that we are looking for. Anyone with information should e-mail: 1123@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk"