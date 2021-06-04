Police warning after children caught swimming in disused quarry in Pendle

The warning follows an incident earlier this week where youngsters were found swimming in the water of a disused quarry in the area of Colne Golf Club.

A spokesman for Colne and West Craven Police said: "Parents, do you know what your children are doing? It has been brought to our attention that children have been swimming in the water of a disused quarry in the area of Colne Golf Club. Now that the weather is finally warming up, we understand how tempting it might be to go for a swim, but we ask you to please remind your children of the dangers of open water.

"We really do not want to have to attend any reports of children getting in to difficulty in this type of situation as the consequences are, all too often, tragic.

The disused quarry near Colne Golf Club. Photo credit: Colne and West Craven Police

"Here are some bonus tips for staying safe around water:

Never swim anywhere with a no swimming sign.

Never swim if you have been drinking alcohol or using drugs.