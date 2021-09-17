Police warning after two burglaries in Ribble Valley villages and thieves target a 'number of vehicles'
Residents in Whalley and Barrow are being urged to be extra vigilant after a number of "extremely unusual" burglaries.
Opportunist thieves have targeted a number of vehicles too.
It is believed that the offences have taken place earlier this week in the early hours of the day.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Residents please be vigilant. In the Barrow and Whalley area there have been two burglaries and a number of vehicle crimes over the last 48 hours. It is extremely unusual and we appeal for your help. In each case our opportunistic thieves have targeted unlocked vehicles and unlocked doors and windows of residential premises.
"We strongly suspect these offences are being committed in the early hours. Please lock your doors and windows and check your vehicles are secure at all times. We are making every effort possible to apprehend these people. The Ribble Valley neighbourhood team would like to ensure that we stay as safe as possible. This is our neighbourhood and your neighbourhood too."