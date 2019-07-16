Police will enact 'stop and search' powers in Nelson tonight

Police will enact "stop and search" powers in some areas of Nelson tonight following several incidents of serious disorder in the town.

Police were called around 1-15am today after reports a number of men carrying machetes had been involved in a fight in the Brunswick Street area.

The powers will be in place in the yellow shaded area of the map

It is believed the disorder may be connected to two incidents in Nelson yesterday including a fight close to Spar in Manchester Road around 11pm and a further report of a fight around 11-40pm in Southfield Street.

A Section 60 gives police the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where they believe violence could take place.

A police spokesman said: "At this time we believe the incidents may be connected and would like to reassure people that we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

"Having a Section 60 place gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place. We also have the power to require the removal of face coverings or disguises.

"This should not overly concern people. It’s not about targeting people, but is about making sure we do all we can to keep people safe."

The powers were put in place at 4pm today (Tuesday) and will last until 4am tomorrow (Wednesday).

You can find out more about Section 60 authorisations here:

https://www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/stop-and-search/section-60-without-suspicion-searches/

Anybody with information about the above incidents is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log number 0096 of July 16th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.