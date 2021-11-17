Prison sentence for Pendle man charged with intent to supply cocaine
A man who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court to 30 months imprisonment.
Officers from the Pendle Task force had cause to stop and search Matthew Lamb under the Misuse of Drugs Act, after he was seen parked up in a vehicle in the area of Victory Park in Barnoldswick on October 30th.
Lamb was found in possession of wraps of cocaine and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine.
A search of Lamb's home address in Basil Street, Colne, revealed further cocaine along with items linked to the supply of class A drugs.
A mobile phone, which was seized from Lamb, was examined by the police which contained messages indicative of drugs supply.
A spokesman for Nelson police said officers will continue to target those involved in the supply of drugs and anyone with information in relation to drugs being supplied in their local area is asked to contact their local neighbourhood policing team, call 101 or alternatively call the independent charity crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.