Prolific Burnley thief stole three toothbrushes worth nearly £1,000

A thief with 123 offences behind her struck again when she stole three toothbrushes worth more than £800, a court heard.

Tracy Lyon had relapsed into taking heroin because of pressures in her life when she went back to her old ways at Boots in Burnley.

The town's magistrates were told how Lyon and an accomplice were caught on CCTV selecting two brushes before entering a photo booth - to remove security tags - and then leaving the store. The defendant, who was subject to a conditional discharge at the time, later tried to take another brush.

When the 56-year-old defendant was questioned by police, she said she sold the toothbrushes in a pub for £20 each. Officers asked her what her intention had been when she went into the store and she had replied: "To see what I can rob," and added it was easy to take tags off goods.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, said CCTV at the store was checked and Lyon and another woman were seen entering the booth and then leaving the store.

She later entered the store again, was watched by security staff and was approached while stealing a toothbrush. The tag had been removed.

Miss Allan said the defendant had 64 convictions for 123 offences, 58 of them relating to similar offending.

A probation officer who interviewed Lyons said she had relapsed into taking heroin because of pressures in her life. Since the offences she had become more self-aware and had stopped using the drug again.

The defendant, who was unemployed and on benefits, suffered health problems including COPD and diabetes and had brain surgery in 2013.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, said Lyons didn't actually take both the two toothbrushes. She only took one herself and the other girl took the other. The solicitor added :" She is now sorting herself out."

The defendant, of Barden View, Burnley, admitted stealing toothbrushes worth £552 on July 30th and a brush worth £276 on August 2nd.

She was given a 12-month community order with a 15- day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and was ordered to pay £552 compensation.