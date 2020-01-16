Prolific crook back in court after targeting Pendle store

A crook, with more than 160 offences on his record, was back in court after stealing cosmetics worth £50.



Nasir Shraft, who took the items from Wilkinson’s in Nelson, has committed 71 offences of theft. He is on licence until July, after being sentenced for wounding, a court was told.

Burnley magistrates heard how the 39-year-old had a long history of drugs abuse, was now on a methadone programme and took diazepam.

Shraft’s solicitor, Mr Geoff Ireland, told the Bench he had known him for 25 years, perhaps even longer.

He continued: "His record is probably one of the worst you will ever look at and probably the worst you will look at today. He has 66 convictions. “

The defendant went to prison in August 2018 and was released last April 2nd. He was on post-sentence supervision.

The solicitor continued: "He has attended drugs support groups, was giving samples for a period of time and was giving negative samples.”

Shraft, of Pine Street, Nelson, admitted theft, last October 25th. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation.