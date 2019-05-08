Registered Pendle sex offender could be jailed after deleting web history

A registered sex offender who flouted a sexual harm prevention order could be facing jail.



Paul Simmons (49) had received the order at Burnley Crown Court on May 11th, 2015.

Simmons, of Derby Street, Nelson, admitted breaching the SHPO by deleting his internet history, on April 16th, at Burnley Magistrates' Court.

He will be sentenced on June 19th.

District Judge James Clarke, who asked for a pre-sentence report, told the defendant: "You have pleaded guilty to a serious matter, breaching a court order. "