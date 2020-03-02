Ribble Valley man in charge of motor vehicle was more than twice the drink-drive limit

A 55-year-old Waddington man has received 10 points on his licence for being in charge of a vehicle whilst more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Burnley magistrates were told Stuart Halstead blew 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Halstead appeared before Burnley Magistrates Court

The defendant, of The Square, admitted being in charge of a vehicle on West Bradford Road, Waddington, with excess alcohol. He was fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs, after the incident last June 28th.