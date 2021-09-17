Samurai sword among latest haul dropped into Burnley town centre knife amnesty bin

The sword, along with kitchen knives, an Army style knife and various other bladed articles, was among 130 items collected from the Centenary Way knife bin.

Posting photographs of the latest haul on social media, a spokesman for Burnley town centre policing team said: "You may think that this is just a dumping ground for old cutlery but there's statistically more chance of an offender using a standard kitchen knife than a machete or swords in committing crimes where knives are used.

"This bin was funded by the violent crime reduction network.

A Samurai sword was among the yield from the latest batch of items placed in the Burnley town centre knife amnesty bin.

"You will see that we have received a significant number of dangerous items which are taken off your streets, keeping you safe."