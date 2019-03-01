Sleeping BMW driver in Pendle found with £1,000 drugs stash

Police who arrested a man asleep in his BMW found drugs with a street value of £1,000 stashed away in the car.

Imran Azam (33) from Nelson was arrested by police in the early hours of yesterday when officers from Colne located the BMW on Rainhill Road, Barnoldswick.

The car was in the middle of the road with the engine running and the driver was asleep at the wheel. Officers had to force entry to wake him up.

The driver appeared to be under the influence of drugs and provided a positive drugs wipe. On searching the vehicle a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were recovered along with cannabis, cash and a suspected ‘burner’ phone. The driver was also disqualified.

Enquiries have found the drugs to be crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine with a street value of more than £1,000.

Azam has now been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis and disqualified driving.

He was due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning.