Stolen car parts worth more than £400,000 seized by Pendle Police

Two Pendle police officers have recently helped to uncover a large number of stolen vehicle parts from high end motor vehicles from up and down the country.

The car parts - worth more than £400,000 - were recovered by PCSO 7577 Burrows and PCSO 7991 Mitchell.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police, said: "Stolen Vehicle Identification Unit and Local Neighbourhood Sgt 2054 Hitchen are taking on the enquires due to the value being in the excess of £400,000

"We can’t elaborate any further on this post due to it being an on-going live investigation, however, as and when we can we will bring your more details. When you know your neighbourhood well you can have a great impact."