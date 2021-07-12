Teen found with 'large quantity' of heroin and crack cocaine in Nelson jailed
A man found in possession of a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine in Nelson has been jailed for 21 months.
On January 6th, 2021, officers from the Pendle Task Force arrested Adam Mullarkey (19), following a stop search on Brunswick Street, Nelson.
Police said Mullarkey was found in possession of a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine. Prior to this, Mullarkey had also been arrested on two previous occasions for again being in possession of a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine. As a result Mullarkey was remanded to prison where they have remained until sentencing.
Today, Mullarkey was convicted to 21 months in prison.
A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police, said: "Drug dealing will not be tolerated in this area and we will make every effort to continue targeting those people that do.
"If you have any information regarding drug dealing please report it to your local neighbourhood policing team or alternatively report it via crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.