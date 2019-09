A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court for the first time after being charged with the murder of Burnley teaching assistant Lindsay Birbeck.



The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address. He was remanded in secure accommodation until an appearance at Preston Crown Court tomorrow.

Mother-of-two Lindsay, from Huncoat, worked as a teaching assistant at Ightenhill Primary School in Burnley.