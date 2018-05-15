Teenage trio wanted after Langho car theft

Police are hunting three teenagers in connection with a car theft and attempted car theft.

Police said around 3-20am on March 11th, a white Ford Fiesta car was stolen from an address in Whitehalgh Lane, Langho. The vehicle was later involved in a collision on Infirmary Road, with the offenders making off from the scene.

Following investigation, officers established the same car had been stolen from the address earlier in the evening and returned during a party

The next day four males approached the same property and attempted to take a Range Rover. The group made off from the scene before being stopped and spoken with by police.

After conducting a number of enquiries, officers want to trace Corey Freeman (18), of Greenside Avenue, Blackburn; Dylan Bradley (17), of Thornton Close, Blackburn and Jordan Russell (18), of Ridgeway Avenue, Blackburn (pictured left to right) in connection with the offences.

PC Danny Craig, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information about the whereabouts of three males following a car theft and attempted car theft in Langho.

“If you have seen Russell, Bradley or Freeman, or know where they are, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 6546@lancashire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/fwlmN.