Teenager arrested in connection with Burnley sexual assault

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a sexual assault and robbery in Burnley.



The incident happened at around 11-40pm on Friday when the victim, a 47-year-old local woman, was walking along Healy Wood Road after becoming separated from her friends after visiting a cashpoint on a night out.

As she got level with the exit to the cinema, she noticed a man following her on the opposite side of the road.

He shouted something at her which she did not hear and then ran towards her making demands for her phone and money.

He then grabbed her handbag but the victim resisted. The man then threatened to sexually assault her, grabbed her chest area and pushed his hand down her trousers. He also made threats to kill her.

She was pulled to the ground and dragged whilst the offender continued to pull at her bag. She eventually lost her grip and he ran off with it.

Police have thanked the public for the response to yesterday’s appeal.

