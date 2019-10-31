Terrified shopkeeper held at knifepoint in shocking Brierfield robbery

Police are appealing for information after a shopkeeper was threatened during a robbery in Brierfield.

The incident happened at around 11-25am on Tuesday at the Amis Mini Market shop in Chapel Street.

The offender, who was wearing a khaki green tracksuit with the hood up and a balaclava, walked into the store and threatened the shopkeeper with a knife.

He made demands for cash from the till and the shopkeeper’s phone, escaping with £80 in cash and the smartphone down Arthur Street, in the direction of Halifax Road.

The offender is described as around 6ft. 2in. and of slim build.

PC Rik Clough from Burnley Police said: “This was understandably a frightening attack for the shopkeeper just there to do his job.

“If you saw the person responsible or they match the description of someone you know, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 457 of October 29th.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.