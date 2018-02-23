Thief must pay back value of iron

A thief who stole a £90 Russell Hobbs iron from Sainsbury's in Colne, must pay its worth back.

Burnley magistrates heard how Adam Hargreaves (29) had been to prison since the offence, last September 14th.

The defendant, who was released on January 5th, owned up when questioned by police.

Unemployed Hargreaves, of Peel Street, Padiham, admitted stealing. He was told to pay £90 compensation.

Mr Nick Cassidy (defending) told the hearing Hargreaves was now in contact with probation for post-sentence supervision.

The solicitor added: "He is complying. At the moment, he is actively seeking for work. Through me, this defendant formally apologises."