Three arrested and cash, drugs and weapons seized in East Division raids

This morning (December 9th) officers executed seven warrants at addresses in Blackburn, Darwen, Colne and Nelson as part of Operation Vanquish, aimed at tackling the crime issues that matter most to communities in a concentrated drive to make the county safer.

Officers raided address on Carlinghurst Road and Beryl Avenue in Blackburn, Norris Street, Darwen, Earl Street, Colne and Reedyford Road, Harvey Street and Hallam Road in Nelson.

Following the discovery of a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine at an address in Blackburn a 39-year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers force their way into an address

A 57 year old woman, was also arrested on suspicion of importation of a controlled drug after a warrant was executed at a second Blackburn property where a large quantity of suspected prescription drugs were recovered.

And a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following a raid at an address in Colne.

All three suspects are currently in custody.

Other items seized during searches included £7,000 in cash, an amount of suspected cannabis and two machetes.

A machete seized in one of the raids

Today’s warrants followed previous raids in Blackpool, Lancaster, Morecambe and Preston earlier this week targeting those suspected of being involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley, East Division Commander for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Vanquish is focused solely on disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups and taking positive action with those who break the law, and cause anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“Intelligence from the public and their ongoing support has helped us to make today’s activity possible, so thank you. We will continue to listen to you, as we work collaboratively to keep East Lancashire a safe place to be.

“Residents in East Lancashire are at the heart of everything we do. Rest assured that Op Vanquish is just one tool in the box to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in our division, and will be on top of our daily business to keep you safe.“

More work is planned in the coming weeks including dozens more warrants, along with community engagement activity, traffic enforcement and crime prevention work, all designed to disrupt and deter criminal activity and keep the county’s people and communities safe.

Operation Vanquish is ongoing. Anyone with any information which may assist officers in their pledge to combat crime, can speak to a local officer, report information online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101.