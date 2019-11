Three men have been arrested in connection to reports of bogus salesmen harassing vulnerable residents in Pendle.

After a spate of incidents around Colne, Barnoldswick Trawden and Foulridge in recent days, Colne police located a van in Trawden and arrested three men inside. They are currently being dealt with in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank the local community in supporting the police in this incident."