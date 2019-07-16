Three teenagers seriously injured after being slashed in shocking Nelson machete attack

A major police investigation is under way after a serious incident in Nelson in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called around 1-15am today after reports a number of men carrying machetes had been involved in a fight in the Brunswick Street area.

Officers attended with a 19-year-old man found at the scene having suffered serious injuries to his legs and a serious hand injury. A second man, also aged 19, was later found to have suffered serious stomach wounds.

Both men were taken to hospital and are awaiting surgery for their injuries.

A third man, aged 18, suffered an injury to his arm and having attended hospital was treated and later discharged.

Following investigation three men aged 19 and an 18-year-old man, all from Nelson, were arrested on suspicion of assault. A 20-year-old man, also from Nelson, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

Two men, both aged 19, from Burnley, were later arrested on suspicion of assault.

All are currently in custody.

It is believed the disorder may be connected to two incidents in Nelson yesterday (Monday), including a fight close to Spar in Manchester Road around 11pm and a further report of a fight around 11.40pm in Southfield Street.

Det Insp Nikki Bithell, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information following serious disorder overnight in the Nelson area.

“Three men have been injured, with two of the men suffering serious injuries requiring surgery at hospital.

“We understand this will cause some concern for people living in the area. I’d like to reassure you that while this is shocking and very serious, we do not believe there is any threat to the wider public and we have increased patrols in the area.

“While we have made a number of arrests, our investigation is very much on-going. If you have any information that could help with our investigation and haven’t already spoken to us, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0096 of July 16.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.