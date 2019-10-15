Tribute to 'beautiful and popular' Lancashire teenager, 17, who died after falling from bridge

A grieving family has paid tribute to a "beautiful and popular" teenager who died after falling from a bridge in Lancashire.



At around 1pm yesterday (October 14), a 17-year-old girl died after falling from a bridge over the A56 in Haslingden.

The girl has now been named as Rachel Collins (pictured), from Rawtenstall, who was a student at Haslingden High School.

Rachel was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.

In a statement issued to police, Rachel's grieving family paid tribute to a 'beautiful and popular' daughter.

"Rachel was a beautiful and popular girl who is missed and loved by family and friends", said the family.

The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.

DS Melissa Kelly from Rossendale Police said: "These are tragic circumstances and first and foremost our thoughts are very much with Rachel’s family and friends.

"We do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course."

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101, quoting log number 674 of October 14.

* Calling Samaritans - Whatever you're going through, you can call Samaritans for free any time, 24/7, from any phone, on 116 123.